Boeing senior adviser Michael Luttig to retire

Boeing Co said on Thursday Michael Luttig, who was appointed senior adviser to the planemaker's board amid the 737 MAX crisis in May, will retire at the end of the year.

The company had named Luttig, who has served as general counsel since joining the company in 2006, to the position of counselor and senior adviser to former Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg and to Boeing's board. (https://reut.rs/3778A6U)

