Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

Amazon announced Thursday plans to open a new one million square feet facility in Deltona that will create more than 500 new and full-time jobs. This newest fulfillment center in Florida comes just a month after the e-commerce giant announced the establishment of the Auburndale fulfillment center in Polk County.

Along with a minimum wage of USD 15 an hour, employees will also enjoy comprehensive benefits including full medical, vision, and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with a 50 percent match starting on day one. The e-retailer also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits to its full-time employees.

We're excited to continue our investment in Florida and further expand our presence in the state with this new fulfillment center in Deltona. Since 2013, Amazon has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment

Currently, Amazon operates four facilities in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville and has created more than 13,500 full-time jobs in the state since first launching fulfillment operations in the Sunshine State in 2013. There are more than 139,000 authors, small and medium-sized businesses, and developers in Florida growing their companies and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services, the company said in a press release.

"Analysis of the site confirms it as a prime location. And Amazon's selection of the site represents great employment and economic development opportunities for Deltona, its residents, and neighboring communities," said Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg.

Earlier this year, the online retailer pledged USD 700 million investment to provide upskilling training programs to its 100,000 employees for in-demand jobs by 2025 across the United States. As tech-driven job roles are on-demand, Amazon is offering its employees the resources to gain critical new skills for in-demand job roles, including healthcare, machine learning, manufacturing, robotics, computer science, cloud computing, and more.

