Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gain a competitive edge with a tailored CA Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv

The field of chartered accountancy is rapidly evolving, in fact, with technological advancements proposing newer solutions to business problems, you as a self-employed professional, have to keep pace with the times to turn a profit.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 12:30 IST
Gain a competitive edge with a tailored CA Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The field of chartered accountancy is rapidly evolving, in fact, with technological advancements proposing newer solutions to business problems, you as a self-employed professional, have to keep pace with the times to turn a profit. This could mean adopting cloud or big-data-based software, venturing into emerging markets or offering added services such as financial modelling and investment banking.

Nevertheless, to gain the edge over your competitors, know that a healthy level of liquidity is a must. While your current revenue may not be sufficient to bankroll a range of changes, options such as the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants give you the financial muscle you require. For a better understanding of how this tailored CA loan, offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, can help take your business to the next level, read on:

Carry out renovation and install the latest software with ample capital Revamping your workspace is a must if your firm is to have the capacity to overtake competitors. This could mean renovating your office, overhauling old machines and most importantly, loading the latest CA software suites. While these rejigs can be heavy on the pocket, the Bajaj Finserv CA Loan suite offers high-value business loan financing, of up to Rs 37 lakh, on a collateral-free basis. This gives you the ability to transform your business model, simplify bookkeeping, auditing, payroll, and tax-filing processes, and adopt technologies, such as mobile-based accounting, that are more suited to the 21st-century work environment.

Step into new markets effectively by repaying over a flexible tenor With competition being truly cut-throat, a factor that you have to consider is tapping into emerging markets. This could mean setting up a consultation arm to help India's MSME segment with GST compliance or extending financial modelling services for those seeking solutions in the domains of research, analysis, optimisation, and projections. If all of this seems like a large investment to manage in one go, remember that with a CA Business Loan, you can venture into a new market and then split the cost of doing so over a tenor of up to 72 months.

Opt for the Flexi Loan facility to ensure steady cash flow Even though your business plans may have clearly defined goals and objectives, you know that teething troubles are part and parcel of growth and that this should not affect your working capital. This is because you don't want your current business to falter even while you make growth moves. So, to obtain financial flexibility, you can sign up for a Flexi Loan. With this feature you can withdraw multiple times from your sanction, in parts, whenever you need finance, paying interest only on what you use. You can then pre-pay the loan when you have surplus funds at hand, at no extra cost whatsoever.

Get professional hands-on board swiftly courtesy of expedited approval Financing must be speedy if it is to be effective. For instance, with a swift disbursal, you have the potential to hire additional workforce during tax-filing season, or to navigate the GST-regime's changes, should you need to, expeditiously. To obtain financing from Bajaj Finserv speedily, all you need to do is apply online and submit basic documents such as KYC papers, a CoP certificate, property proofs, and financial statements.

In fact, you can check your pre-approved CA loan offer to gain instant approval for a range of CA loans and disbursal is offered in 24 hours, with or without the pre-approved offer. Simply share a few basic details to get started and take your firm to the next level without any delay! This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Festive European markets notch another record high

European shares rose to another record high on Friday, as investors remained optimistic about an improving global economy after a fresh dose of upbeat economic data from China and firming indications of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal.T...

Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday inaugurated a three-day national tribal dance festival and shook a leg with the tribal community on the dais in Chhattisgarhs Raipur city. Earlier today, Gandhi took to the micro-blogging website Twitt...

S.Korea’s top court dismisses "comfort women" petition against deal with Japan

South Koreas Constitutional Court dismissed on Friday an appeal by a group of women forced to work in Japans wartime military brothels to strike down an agreement signed by the two countries to settle claims over the abuse.The ruling is exp...

IAF decommissions MiG-27 fighters after impressive ceremony at AFS Jodhpur

Indian Air Force IAF on Friday de-commissioned MiG-27 aircraft after a ceremony held at Air Force Station Jodhpur. MiG-27 swing wing fighter aircraft had been the backbone of the ground attack fleet of the Indian Air Force for the past four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019