WPP Foundation Wins Multiple Awards at the Star of the Industry Awards 2019 Presented by ET Now

WPP Foundation Wins Multiple Awards at the Star of the Industry Awards 2019 Presented by ET Now

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

• Social Innovation Project award for the flagship Education to Livelihood (E2L) program

• Quality Excellence awards for CSR Practices • Best Use of IT for Social Cause Award

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India, was recognised at the Star of the Industry Awards 2019, by ET Now, with multiple awards. The accolades include Social Innovation Project award for their flagship Education to Livelihood (E2L) program; Quality Excellence awards for CSR Practices and Best Use of IT for Social Cause Award.

Established in 2015, the ‘Star of the Industry Awards’ are presented by ET NOW, India’s leading business and financial new channel. Held in December 2019, Star of the Industry Awards recognised WPP Foundation’s contribution towards the Indian society via its Education to Livelihood (E2L) Program with the winners chosen based on several key parameters, including quality of their CSR projects, their approach and impact on society.

On winning the awards, Rama Iyer, Director General, WPP Foundation, said, “Our recognition at Star of the Industry Awards with three prestigious awards reiterates our efforts and the role we play to enhance the lives of our children. The award truly belongs to the children who inspire us to work harder, and continue opening doors leading to more opportunities for them. Over the last year, The Foundation has seen significant success and achieved tremendous scale touching many lives.”

WPP India CSR Foundation’s Education to Livelihood programme (E2L) takes on an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation. The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.

About the WPP India CSR Foundation:

WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP in India launched WPP India CSR Foundation in 2015. The vision is to help 20,000+ under-served children and youth in achieving their true potential in their education and careers. WPP Foundation is committed to a common CSR vision of opening doors for every child and youth from vulnerable and marginalised communities through our holistic child development programmes that focuses on education, life skills and job-readiness training. For more information, visit www.wppindiafoundation.com

Journey of the WPP India CSR Foundation

WPP India CSR Foundation strives to bring about a social change through its flagship Education to Livelihood programme (E2L). Addressing key focus areas—retention in school, poor learning outcomes, work skilling and deep-rooted social norms, the E2L programme has been providing interventions and resources to 20,000 first-generation learners from 11- 18 years. Currently, the programme is running successfully in 10 underserved schools across the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region. Through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed social organizations, the E2L programme takes an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation.

The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.

To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and health services.

In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to: • Help over 70% children secure their future through employment or higher education

• Reduce dropout rates to less than 3% • Initiate better health standards

• Double the ability of coding • Reduce gender discrimination

• Increase literacy & numeracy • Increase confidence levels

As testimony to its sustained efforts to drive positive social impact, WPP Foundation has been recognized with 19 Global, APAC and India awards including the International CSR Excellence Awards, London, 2019 for its CSR Initiatives and Socio-Economic Activities, The Best CSR practice, Innovative CSR practice and the CSR Leadership award at Asia’s Excellence Award, Singapore and Golden Globe Tigers Awards, Malaysia, 2019. The WPP Foundation has also won awards like Special Commendation at the Golden Peacock Awards for CSR at an India level.

