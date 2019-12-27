Guar seed futures slip on low demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 8 to Rs 4,226 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants reduced their holdings, in line with weak market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to weak demand in spot market amid increasing supplies from growing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 8, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 4,226 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 76,720 lots. Similarly, guar seed contracts for February delivery shed Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 4,272 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 29,600 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.