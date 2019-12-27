Cargo ship collides with shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus closed

A cargo ship collided with shore in Istanbul's Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNNTurk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkey's largest city.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the broadcaster said. The Tribeca Shipping Agency said the Bosphorus was closed to traffic.

The Liberian-flagged Songa Iridum was headed for the port of Ambarli in Istanbul, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

