Govt invites public comments for mandating BS-VI norms for quadricycles

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has invited public comments on making BS-VI emission norms mandatory for quadricycles from April next year. Present emission norms for quadricycles are Bharat Stage IV that came into force on June 1, 2018.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments for the proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate BS VI level emission norms for Quadricycle with effect from 1st April 2020," the ministry said in a statement on Friday. The BS-VI emission norms are in line with European standards.

"The emission tests for ladling/acceleration. Crankcase gas emission, durability testing are as per BS VI 4W in Europe Quadricycle category. Existing BS IV mass emission limits are in line with Euro 4 mass mission limits...(equivalent to Quadricycle)," the statement said. Proposed emission limits as BS VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission limits which will be applicable from January 1, 2020 in Europe.

Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production frequency and sampling plan have been proposed, the statement said.

