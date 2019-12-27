Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Amazon's Deliveroo deal faces in-depth UK competition probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:08 IST
UPDATE 2-Amazon's Deliveroo deal faces in-depth UK competition probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's competition regulator is launching an in-depth investigation into Amazon.com Inc's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo after the companies failed to assuage its initial concerns. Amazon led a $575 million fundraising by Deliveroo in May and the probe could disrupt the e-commerce giant's efforts to compete with Uber Eats, Just Eat and Takeaway.com in food delivery.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which launched an initial probe in June, said on Friday it had decided to move to a "Phase 2" investigation as Amazon and Deliveroo had not addressed its concerns before a Dec. 18 deadline. Earlier this month, the CMA said Amazon's investment into Deliveroo in its current form could harm competition in restaurant food delivery and online convenience grocery delivery.

The deal would give Amazon more say in the running of Deliveroo, which has grown rapidly in the last six years to more than 100 towns and cities across Britain. Neither Deliveroo nor Amazon have not disclosed Amazon's stake in the company.

Seattle-based Amazon defended the deal on Friday, saying Deliveroo should have broader access to investors. Deliveroo said it was working with the CMA and the deal would "add to the competition, helping restaurants to grow their businesses, creating more work for riders and increasing choice for customers".

The CMA in April blocked supermarket group Sainsbury's 7.3 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) agreed on the takeover of Walmart-owned rival Asda. ($1 = 0.7640 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at factory in Ghatkopar

A fire broke out in a factory in Ghatkopar here on Friday.Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No casualties or injuries were reported as of now.However, further details in this regard are awaited, ANI....

Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group come together to develop a world-class concert and experience arena at BLR airport

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Dec 27 ANIBusiness Wire India A high-powered consortium between Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group will create a never-seen-before, experiential and entertainment destination at the BLR Airport. The worlds lead...

BSNL gets Rs 770 cr from BBNL to clear BharatNet vendor dues

Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited, a state-run infrastructure firm that is setting up optical fibre network under BharatNet Project, has paid around Rs 770 crore in advance to BSNL to help the telecom firm clear dues of vendors involved in the...

Indian Overseas Bank shares climb 6.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Friday advanced 6.5 per cent after the company said it will get a capital infusion of Rs 4,360 crore from the government in the current financial year for meeting regulatory requirement. The scrip zoome...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019