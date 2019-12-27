H G Infra shares close over 8 pc higher as co bags highway project

Shares of H G Infra Engineering zoomed over 8 per cent on Friday after the company bagged a highway project worth Rs 522 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The company's scrip rallied 8.12 per cent to Rs 263.55 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 10.35 per cent to Rs 269.

At the NSE, it advanced 7.19 per cent to close at Rs 260.75. H G Infra is declared the lowest bidder by the NHAI for construction of proposed Rewari bypass (NH-11) as feeder route in Rewari district of Haryana on hybrid annuity mode amounting to Rs 522.02 crore, the company said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

The completion period for the project, which has a total length of 14.40 km, is two years, the filing said.

