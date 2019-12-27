Left Menu
Likee concludes 2019 with Likeestan; felicitated Likee achievers

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology organized its yearly ceremony to conclude 2019 and celebrate its achievements with #Likeestan.

Likee achievers attending the Meet. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology organized its yearly ceremony to conclude 2019 and celebrate its achievements with #Likeestan. Held in Gurgaon, the ceremony was attended by 500 plus Likee creators, and 20 plus cooperated OGCs. Various lively performances by talented Likeers infused energy among the attendees, followed by an award ceremony to acknowledge 33 top Likeers for their contribution.

The year 2019 is a milestone achieved with many 'firsts' in the platform's journey that began with the rebranding of LIKE into Likee. The extra 'e' denotes the platform's promise to add more value to its users. Revisiting the record-breaking campaigns, hashtags and collaborations

For the first time in India, Likee won a Guinness World Record for creating Largest Online Video Album of people waving their national flag. The platform secured this achievement with participation from more than 1 lakh Indians in their campaign No Matter Where I Am, #IAMINDIAN during India's 73rd Independence Day celebrations. The meteoric growth in Likee's popularity attracted various brands as well as movie production and song production houses for bespoke promotions. Brands such as Club Factory, PUBG, RealMe, others collaborated with Likee to create a buzz among young Indians. Many hit youth-focused movies like Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Dabangg 3, and music videos like Akshay Kumar featured Filhall, Yaad Piya Ke Ane Lagi, and more chose to wow the Indian youth with unique campaigns and innovative engagement tools on Likee.

Besides, various hashtags garnered a massive response from Likeers signifying a blockbuster success of campaigns like #HudHudDabanggChallenge (over 280 Mn views), #Filhall (448.3 Mn views), and #TalentCreatorUnion (1856.4 Mn views). Likee has seen extensive growth in India and has emerged as a significant platform for youth to express themselves, showcase their talent and connect with like-minded users. Many self-established influencers with an aim to make a positive social impact are also leveraging Likee to expand their reach and magnify their cause. Therefore, to contribute to journeys of the select talented Likee users who are applying innovative ways to achieve their dreams, #Likeedreams was launched by Likee. The platform discovered and recognized five such inspiring personalities on Likee, the stories of whom filled people's heart with warmth in 2019, and more will be revealed soon.

Likee's advancement in India can be contributed to its strong line up of innovative campaigns and initiatives confirming social ethos and engagement. Platform's extensive list of creative and simple AR tools as well as availability in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi, makes the app a top choice for millions of Indians. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

