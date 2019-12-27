PM asks textile industry to send note on issues to be solved

Prime Minister Narendra Modihas asked a delegation from the textile industry to send abrief note on the key issues to be addressed,president of Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) Raja MShanmugham said on Friday

Modi had called for a meeting with 11 textilesindustry delegates from across the country on December 26 athis residence to get to know the plight of the industry,Shanmugham said in a press release

Thanking Modi, the TEA president said he was glad tonote that this was the first time a Prime Minister wasinteracting with only the textile industry representatives toknow the ground realities of the industry, and it was a reallyrare occasion The growth, importance and potential of Tirupur clusterwere highlighted and Modi was also requested to address theburning issues like risky exporter, impact of Basel Norms andrefund of pending claims under rebate on state levies andmerchandise export from India scheme, Shanmugham said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.