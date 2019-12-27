Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI to introduce OTP-based ATM transactions from January

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 20:07 IST
SBI to introduce OTP-based ATM transactions from January
Image Credit: Wikipedia

From January, SBI customers will be able to make ATM withdrawal above Rs 10,000 only after an OTP verification from 8 PM to 8 AM. The OTP-validated ATM transaction has been introduced to minimize the number of unauthorized transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"With the introduction of its OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, State Bank ATMs have added another layer of security for cash withdrawals. OTP will be received on the customer's mobile number registered with the bank," SBI said. This additional factor of authentication will protect State Bank cardholders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals, it said further.

SBI said that the new feature will not require any major change in the present process to withdraw cash from its ATMs (automated teller machines). However, this facility will not be applicable for transactions, where a State Bank cardholder withdraws cash from another bank's ATM, because this functionality has not been developed in National Financial Switch (NFS), it added.

In this process, once the cardholder enters the amount they wish to withdraw, the ATM screen displays the OTP window. The customer has to enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number to complete the transaction. NFS is the largest interoperable ATM network in the country and it manages more than 95 percent of the domestic interbank ATM transactions.

"This will safeguard the customers against the risk of unauthorized transactions on account of skimmed/cloned cards while withdrawing cash at State Bank ATMs," the bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Fusion plasma powder may help collect ultra-hot gas in a heating plant to produce electricity: Study

Scientists have discovered that sprinkling a form of fusion plasma powder may help collect ultra-hot gas in a heating plant to produce electricity without greenhouse gasses or long-term nuclear waste. The study was conducted by scientists a...

Tesla to soon get Disney+ streaming option

Tesla owners will be able to soon stream Disney in their car using the Tesla Theater software.Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the Disney will be coming soon to the list of available streaming services that drivers can access in their cars, Te...

UPDATE 2-Germany's Bund yield hovers below six-month highs

Germanys benchmark 10-year Bund yield held steady below recent six-month highs on Friday in listless, holiday-thinned trade.News on Thursday that China is in close touch with the United States on signing a Phase 1 trade deal bolstered senti...

NIA files charge sheet against 6 accused, 4 companies in 532-kg heroin seizure case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday filed a charge sheet before the NIA Special Court here against 11 accused including six absconders and four companies in the case relating to seizure of 532 kg heroin at the Integrated Check P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019