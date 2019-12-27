Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India pays October allowances to pilots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:00 IST
Air India pays October allowances to pilots

Cash-strapped Air India on Friday paid flying allowance for October to its around 1,600 pilots, a source said days after a section of them sought immediate payment of the pending amounts. Flying allowance, which constitutes between 50-80 per cent of a pilots' salary.

"The airline has paid us our flying allowance for the month of October. As per norms, they should have been paid in the first week of this month," a pilot told PTI. Details about the amount paid as allowances could not be immediately ascertained.

Air India has around 1,600 pilots and all of them have received the payment, he said. Last week, the government provided a Rs 500-crore guarantee to the national carrier to help it secure fresh funds for operational requirements.

This was against a request for Rs 2,400 crore sovereign guarantee for raising funds. According to the government, it has infused funds to the tune of Rs 30,520.21 crore in the flag carrier from financial year 2011-12 till Dec 5.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), a grouping of the carrier's pilots who operate narrow-body planes, had demanded clearing of their legitimate dues without any delay. "We have never received our salaries and flying allowance on time, in the recent past 2-3 years. Flying allowance constitute 70 per cent of pilots pay package and we are facing severe financial constraints due to delay in (payment of) flying allowance," the grouping said in a letter, dated December 23, addressed to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

The source said flying allowance of the senior-most pilots account for 80 per cent of their salaries while at the mid-level this allowance is 70 per cent. For the junior-most pilots, the ratio of the salary and flying allowance is 50:50.

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, ICPA had also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. Recently, Puri said that Air India would have to shut business if it is not privatised.

Air India's net loss in 2018-19 is provisionally estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore and its debt stands over Rs 58,000 crore. The Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has approved re-initiation of process for the the government's 100 per cent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Bairar SHO accused of raping minor

Police here are investigating a case against a station house officer SHO who has been accused of raping a minor girl, said Superintendent of Police SP Rajesh Singh Chandel on Friday. A case had been registered regarding the kidnapping and r...

Rajnath launches dashboard of department of defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched Dashboard of Department Defence DoD, Ministry of Defence here. A press release from the Defence Ministry said, The internal Dashboard will be used for effective monitoring of budget expendit...

UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union says to strike next week at Germanwings

German cabin crew will go on strike from Monday to Wednesday next week at Lufthansas budget airline Germanwings, the UFO labor union said Friday.The strike is an escalation of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa and its subsidiaries over ...

Bruins D Krug placed on injured reserve

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve prior to the teams opener of a home-and-home set against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Krug sustained an upper-body injury after absorbing a hit from forward Tom Wilson in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019