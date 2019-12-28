Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited Completes 25 Years of Business Operations in India

LUCKNOW, India, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, one of the fastest growing success stories in India's sugar industry and one of India's leading sugar manufacturers completes 25 years of business operations in the country. Since inception, the company's growth is driven by passion to excel and contribute to societal development. As a part of their growth story, the company has aimed towards achieving goals that are not only beneficial to the shareholders, but also their resource providers, customers, communities and the environment at large.

This understanding was encapsulated in two words - Green Growth - that has since become the cornerstone of the business and mindset. This holistic approach has empowered the company to enhance value for all stakeholders, enriching profitability, reinforcing business eco-system and strengthening the multi-year business sustainability.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gautam Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Group said, "Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited is one of the fastest growing success stories in India's sugar industry. At Dalmia Sugar, we strengthened our business through a consistent investment in 'Green Growth' approach. Since inception, the company is respected for a number of attributes like integrity in practice, farmer engagement, product quality, broad based geographic presence and environment respect. This makes the company committed to 'Green Growth' across initiatives, plants, management functions and market cycles. I would like to congratulate the entire team that has put in the hard work in helping us get the company to where we are."

Mr. Bharat Bhushan Mehta, Whole Time Director of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited, said, "It has been an incredible journey for all of us as Dalmia Bharat Sugar completes 25 years of existence. We are delighted to be a part of a zero waste company. All of our by-products from manufacturing sugar are used back in various ways like Molass is used to produce ethanol, Bio compost is used as a fertilizer in the fields and Bagas is used to produce electricity and fuel."

The company envisions sustainable growth in which the major element is sustainable farming, including reduction in water intensity, chemical fertilizer, soil degradation. The company increased farm productivity, encouraged organic practices, provided subsidised fertilisers, educated farmers around new agricultural practices and transformed the income profile of thousands. As an extension of this commitment, the company decided to commission a sulphurless refinery instead of a full refinery (ion exchange process) to moderate its carbon footprint.

The company's growth story has been exponential. This is reflected in their revenues that have grown from 100 crores in 1994 to 2000 crores in 2019, grown from partnering with 7200 farmers in 1994 to 46,000 farmers in 2019, grown from 620 employees in 1994 to 4000+ employees in 2019 and also increased their capacity from 2,500 TCD in 1994 to 34,000 TCD in 2019.

About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Limited (DBSIL) (BSE Code: DALMIASUG/500097 |NSE Symbol: DALMIASUG), has business interests in integrated sugar (including cogen and distillery), windfarms, magnesite and miscellaneous businesses. The company has three sugar factories located in Uttar Pradesh (Ramgarh, Jawaharpur and Nigohi) and in Maharashtra (Kolhapur and Sangli). The company has aggregate sugarcane crushing capacity of 34000 TCD, distillery and co-generation operation of 240 KLPD and 119 MW respectively. For more information, visit us at www.dalmiasugar.com

