Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Pollution Control Board agreed to replace Chinese firm's foreign directors with Indian official as accused: RTI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 17:40 IST
MP Pollution Control Board agreed to replace Chinese firm's foreign directors with Indian official as accused: RTI

Fearing impact on foreign investment, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has agreed to a proposal from a Chinese firm to replace its five foreign directors with an Indian official as an accused in a case of violation of environment laws, says an RTI reply. The directors of a China-based construction equipment manufacturing firm were booked last year in the case. However, the MPPCB held a meeting last month in which it agreed to replace the foreign directors with an Indian staffer.

While having a discussion on the proposal, members of the board expressed the view that the state government is, at present, laying more emphasis on overseas investment for industrial promotion and in this context, foreign investment will be impacted if the five directors of the foreign firm living in China are made accused in the case, said the documents received in response to an RTI application filed by social activist Ajay Dubey. Hence, the state pollution control board has given approval to make senior manager (human resources) of the firm as a "party" in place of five Chinese directors in the case filed by the board itself before the court, they said.

However, the MPPCB has made it clear that this case was an exception and cannot be cited for any future references, the documents said. As per state government norms, a firm needs to take permission from the state pollution control board for increase in products or production capacity but during inspections in December 2017 and January 2018, it was found that the firm, based in Pithampur, had installed machinery and done construction (at the site) allegedly without taking the requisite permission, a punishable offence, according to the official documents.

The board then filed a case before the chief magistrate, Dhar, last year under relevant provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, against five directors of the firm – who are based in China — and one authorised signatory, they said. The firm in March this year filed an application before the court, requesting it to make the senior manager (HR) an accused in place of five of its directors citing a resolution passed by the firm's board in June 2010 that authorised the Indian staff concerned to be a party in civil and criminal cases against the company, the documents said.

Hence, it was proposed that the board give its approval for exclusion of five directors and inclusion of Indian staff in the case, which was later approved by the board. "It is a serious offence. How can Madhya Pradesh pollution control board give such an approval based on some internal communication? The court should look into this aspect while deciding the case," said Dubey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

People News Summary: UK's Duchess Kate says midwives' role is humbling and crucial

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs. UKs Duchess Kate says midwives role is humbling and crucialKate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, wrote an open letter of thanks to Britains midwives on Friday after spending sever...

CPI(M) slams Governor,says he is flouting constitutional norms

CPIM slams Governor,says he is flouting constitutional norms Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI The ruling CPIM in Kerala on Sunday slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, saying he was openly flouting norms generally followed by those holdin...

Saudi sentences Yemeni to death over Spanish theatre group stabbing

Riyadh, Dec 29 AFP A Saudi court sentenced a Yemeni man to death Sunday for a knife attack on a Spanish theatre group, state television said, amid a controversial push to ease decades-old restrictions on entertainment. The court also senten...

Housing satisfaction for CAPF jawans to be enhanced, plan in next Budget: Shah

The Modi government has decided to enhance housing satisfaction for jawans and officials of central armed police forces CAPFs and steps will be taken in the upcoming Budget to allocate funds for this subject, Union Home Minister Amit Shah s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019