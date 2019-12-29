Harsh Vardhan lays foundation stone for CSIR Innovation Centre

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the CSIR Innovation Centre for Next Generation Energy Storage Solution here. The Rs 100 crore initiative is part of the Centre's Clean Energy project, where the government envisages increasing the share of such energy to about 40 per cent by 2022, an official release quoting him said.

The Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology also inaugurated a Fuel Cell Assembly and Testing Facility at the CSIR Complex here, the release said. PTI SA APR APR APR.

