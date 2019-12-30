TET Comes Early for FE CREDIT Cardholders with a Bouquet of Incredible Offers from FE CREDIT
To commence TET celebrations early, VP Bank Finance Company Limited (FE CREDIT), one of Vietnam's largest Credit card issuers has announced the launch of three exciting card promotions.
• 15X Oi Plus Points: Oi Plus is the only Rewards program, that incentivises everyday spends like groceries, mobile recharge etc. 1 point=1 VND, to ensure no confusion among cardholders. For this festive season, cardholders can get not 10X but 15X points on all spends.
• Rewarding Utility payments: FE Mobile app provides cardholders the convenience of paying all the utility bills not just once but on a recurring basis. This festive season, all recurring payment enrolments will get a double dip benefit – Oi plus points and Cashback. • 2 clicks to get cash with a 5% discount: For any urgent cash needs during this season, cardholders can request cash with just 2 clicks and get a code which can be used to withdraw cash at bank branches and VN Post outlets. For all such transactions, customers will also receive a whopping 5% cashback.
Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT said, "As the market leader, FE CREDIT believes in making life Fast and Enriching for its valued cardholders."
Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of FE Credit continued, "These distinctly structured promotions are other examples of our key focus, which is to provide relevant benefits and value to our core segment of category entrants."
Ms. Winnie Wong, Country Manager Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, Mastercard said, "This festive season, FE CREDIT MasterCard® card members can enjoy togetherness and peace of mind when paying online with Mastercard ® SecureCode™, which provides an additional layer of online protection."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nimish Dwivedi
- Kalidas Ghose
- Vietnam
- HO CHI MINH CITY
- Mastercard
- Laos
- Cambodia
ALSO READ
Vietnam hopes for Chinese restraint in South China Sea in 2020
Vietnam’s economy performs well in 2019 with 6.8 percent GDP expand
World Bank and GIF support Vietnam on solar auction program
Vietnamese grass is greener in battle against plastic straws
'Grass' or 'VIP'? How rural Vietnamese make treacherous journey to Europe