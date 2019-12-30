Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar dips, set for smallest annual gain in 6 years

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 11:01 IST
FOREX-Dollar dips, set for smallest annual gain in 6 years
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar was on the defensive on Monday in light year-end trading after suffering a setback in the previous session, as safe-haven demand for the greenback waned on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and renewed optimism about global growth.

Sentiment was also boosted during Asian hours after China's central bank unveiled a measure that would help lower borrowing costs and boost flagging economic growth. Investors also cheered a report forecasting China's 2019 retail sales grew by 8%. As the dollar fell out of favour, its index against six major currencies eased a shade to 96.810 following Friday's 0.6% which was its biggest single day percentage drop since June.

With Friday's loss, the index's gains for the year have shrunk to 0.7%, putting it on track for the smallest annual change in six years. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was a tad weaker at 109.13, on track to end the year slightly below where it started in January.

The big gainers in recent weeks have been the risk-sensitive and commodity-linked currencies of Australia and New Zealand. The Aussie and the kiwi scaled five month peaks on Monday to $0.6990 and $0.6719 respectively, boosted by higher commodity prices and expectations the United States and China would sign a trade deal soon.

Last week, Chinese authorities said Beijing was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement. Prior to those comments, U.S. President Donald Trump had talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal. But despite recent rallies, the annual performances of the antipodean currencies were still dreary, with the Aussie down 1% so far this year and the kiwi off a shade.

"What's really noticeable is the narrow range of currencies during the year," said Marshall Gittler, Cyprus-based chief strategist at ACLS Global, pointing to "economic and monetary policy convergence." "I expect less of both in 2020, for two reasons," he said, noting the expected end of the Sino-U.S. trade war which should lead to broader economic recovery across the world.

The second reason, Gittler said, was that inflation seemed to have bottomed. "As (inflation) accelerates, countries are less likely to cut rates and maybe, possibly, conceivably some countries could start thinking about hiking rates, which would encourage monetary policy divergence."

Elsewhere, the euro rose for a sixth straight session on Monday to $1.1198. Bleak European economic data had prompted hedge funds to bet on a weaker euro during 2019, but some strength in recent Eurozone data along with weakness in other currencies have lifted the euro.

The common currency has jumped 2.7% in this quarter but that was still not enough to wipe out this year's losses. Sterling was higher after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain.

Even with the recent UK general election smoothing the path for Britain's exit from the European Union, Britain's ability to strike a new trading deal with the EU in a relatively short span of time remains a concern for some investors. The pound was last up 0.26% for its fifth straight session of gains at $1.3110.

Later in the day, investors will stay tuned for the Chicago Purchasing Management Index, also known as the Chicago Business Barometer for clues about the health of the U.S. economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday. The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA out...

Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels proud to be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinemas highest honour, and says he has nothing but gratitude and affection for the people of the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday pre...

Left parties to stage protest against police action during anti-CAA, anti-NRC demonstrations

Left parties on Monday will stage a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country.At least 26 people, including 16 from Uttar Pradesh, are dead and scor...

UPDATE 1-NFL-49ers hold off Seahawks, Patriots stunned by Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers held off a late charge by the Seattle Seahawks to claim the NFCs top seed while defending Super Bowl champions New England were stunned by the Miami Dolphins on the final day of the NFL regular season.The Seahawks we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019