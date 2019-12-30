Left Menu
World Trade Center Chandigarh to become nodal point for trade and business services

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) plans to establish World Trade Center (WTC) Chandigarh as a nodal point for trade and business services.

  ANI
  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  Updated: 30-12-2019 13:42 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 13:42 IST
Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific World Trade Centers Association (WTCA). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) plans to establish World Trade Center (WTC) Chandigarh as a nodal point for trade and business services. Though WTC Chandigarh PH-1 would become operational by 2021 but through its Accelerator Centre, 'V@C', it has already incubated more than 300 plus startups with a success rate of 86 per cent, facilitating trade and business services in the region.

"WTC Chandigarh is set to become a nodal point for trade and business services. Chandigarh holds great potential and offers the right mix for investment and business opportunities. The presence of a World Trade Center will give a fillip to the business competitiveness in the region eventually attracting foreign business and multinational companies," said Scott Wang, Vice President, Asia Pacific, World Trade Centers Association. "India is one of the fastest-growing markets for the World Trade Centers Association; WTCA is looking forward to strengthening its base in Asia - Pacific with a key focus on northern India. We are also planning to invest a significant amount of efforts and money to establish more WTCs in the region and adjoining agricultural hubs which will collaborate with WTC Chandigarh in taking this initiative forward. We look forward to announce two locations by 2020," he further added.

"The construction of the physical facility at WTC Chandigarh is in full swing and would be completed within the stipulated timeline. We are hopeful to welcome business delegations in WTC Chandigarh by 2021," said Col Arun Kotwal, Head, WTC Chandigarh. WTC Chandigarh is set to catalyse the Indian farming market which is expected to double-up by 2024. WTCA agricultural committee in association with agro-industry bodies intends to set up a value-based agro market in Tricity.

Agriculture contributes more than 17 per cent of India's GDP. Punjab has evolved as a start-up hub for food and agriculture. Owing to its strategic location and proximity to Punjab, WTC Chandigarh is leveraging government platforms like Paramparagat Krishi Vikas, Yojana, Pradhanmantri Gram Sinchai Yojana, Adarsh Gram Yojana to drive future growth in the sector.

As a nearest commercial complex located in the vicinity of city Airport, WTC Chandigarh is a future-ready infrastructure designed in an energy-efficient manner, resulting in higher financial benefits to the owners. The global network of World Trade Center makes it a preferred destination for Fortune 500 companies as a place to work and conduct trade shows, meets, international conferences and endless seminars.

Chandigarh is the first planned city in the country and still maintains its status as one of the best-managed cities in the country. The excellent social infrastructure, larger green spaces and its compact size makes Chandigarh an ideal work destination. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

