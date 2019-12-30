Left Menu
102nd annual conference of Indian Economic Association concluded at AURO University

Three-day 102nd Annual Conference of Indian Economic Association hosted by AURO University concluded on Sunday in the university premises.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Surat (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 14:01 IST
102nd annual conference of Indian Economic Association concluded at AURO University
The Three Day 102nd Annual Conference of Indian Economic Association in Gujarat.. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Dec 30 (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat): Three-day 102nd Annual Conference of Indian Economic Association hosted by AURO University concluded on Sunday in the university premises. More than 450 participants, experts and delegates presented their views and research papers in the conference. A valedictory session was organised on the third and the last day of the conference.

Lord Meghad Desai, Professor Emeritus, London School of Economics, delivered the valedictory address. In his address, he said that the Indian economy has the potential to do well but few reforms are also needed. He explained the growth of Indian economy pre and post 1991. He especially emphasised that the credit market reforms are an urgent need of the Indian economy. Dr Monika Suri, Head, School of Business, presented the conference report. Prof V K Malhotra, President, Indian Economic Association, in his speech, highlighted few major areas of research. Prof DK Madaan, Secretary of the Indian Economic Association, introduced his organisation and explained the benefits of the conference.

Prof (Dr) Rohit Singh, Dean Academics, AURO University, delivered the vote of thanks to all the participants, delegates, guests and sponsors of this conference. During this three-day conference, several panel discussions and technical sessions were organised. Major themes of this conference were Universal Basic Income Scheme in India, Indian Banking Sector: Performance and Reforms, Paradigm Shift and New Policy Initiatives, Indian Agriculture Scene: New Policy Challenges, Indian Economic Thought: Major Works and Contributions and Challenges before Gujarat Economy: A way Ahead.

The participants benefitted from the interactions and knowledge of the experts. The various panel discussions added value to knowledge creation through the conference. Indian economy, agriculture growth, the Indian banking system and Gujarat Economy were thoroughly discussed in this conference.

This conference served as a platform for economists and government functionaries to discuss the economic policy in terms of changing policy initiatives and their impact on the welfare of common people. Various corporates, financial institutions, academicians, research scholars, policymakers and students are the beneficiaries from this conference and especially for policymakers it was a great meaningful platform to share their preparedness for the 2030 Smart Goals. This story is provided by NewsWire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsWire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

