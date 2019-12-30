Left Menu
Mangaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

Mangaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Following are today's Areca

Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices

Areca (per qtl) Old Supari : Rs 25000 to Rs 29300 model Rs 28000 New Supari : Rs 20000 to Rs 24500 model Rs 22000 Koka : Rs 16000 to Rs 21500 model Rs 19000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 30000 model Rs 24000 2nd qlty : Rs 12000 to Rs 16000 model Rs 15000.

