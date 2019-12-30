Left Menu
Lenovo Carme (HW25P) Square Dial Smartwatch now available on Amazon

Lenovo Carme (HW25P) Square Dial Smartwatch now available on Amazon
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Lenovo)

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has recently launched its latest smartwatch- Carme (HW25P) on Amazon. Earlier the watch was only available on Flipkart and Croma. The watch with a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and sleek aesthetics design packed for fitness enthusiasts is priced at INR 3,499 respectively. Available on Amazon- https://amzn.to/34ROP1R

This smartwatch is equipped with a 1.3-inch IPS color display, one-touch sensor and IP68 dustproof and waterproof technology. The 2.5D curved surface design of the watch ensures that there is no blind angle, enabling users to read watch's content even in broad daylight. Primarily available in two color variants- Black and Green, Lenovo Carme offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo Carme offers comprehensive health and fitness features like pedometer, sleep monitor, 24 hours heart rate monitor and 8 sports mode which includes skipping badminton, basketball, football, swimming, cycling, walking and running. The other notable features of the smartwatch include weather forecast, alarm reminder, stopwatch, search for the phone and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

PR Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is an importer and distributor of the product in India.

An all-in-one device to achieve your fitness goals

● Heart rate monitor: With 24-hour heart rate and health status monitoring, regulate your stress in a better way and check your heart rate at a glance. You can plan your exercise time, the amount of exercise and record daily activities, such as steps taken, and calories burnt.

● Sleep monitor: You deserve a good night's sleep every day. With real-time sleep monitoring system, you can record the sleep duration and sleep depth each night.

● Weather forecast: Know the weather conditions anytime, anywhere. The smartwatch brings you real-time weather updates and predictions to make your work and travel plans more efficient.

● Smart Notifications: Count your steps, get to know your sedentary status, and monitor activities intensely. What's more is that you will be alerted when you receive any text, call, or notification.

● Alarm reminder: The alarm clock feature vibrates effectively enough to wake you up without disturbing the person sleeping next to you.

● Search for phone: Never worry about losing your phone with the 'Search For Phone' feature of this smartwatch.

● Stopwatch: Accurately map out your time for any workout regime.

● IP68 waterproof: Whether it's going for a swim or going out on a rainy day, you don't need to leave this smartwatch behind.

● Pedometer: Record the activity data for the whole day in real-time. With this feature, you get to track your everyday fitness and get better control of your physical health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

