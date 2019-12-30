Five flights diverted from Jaipur airport due to zero visibility

Five flights were diverted from the Jaipur airport on Monday morning due to zero visibility, officials said. The services at the airport remained affected for two hours, they said.

As the visibility improved, all the flights diverted from Jaipur landed at the airport later, according to a statement issued by the Jaipur Airport director. Two flights also landed at the airport which were diverted from Delhi due to low visibility, it said.

The normal closing for the Jaipur airport for maintenance was cancelled for two hours so that flights which were diverted could land, the statement said.

