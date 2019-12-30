Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart partners with govt's DAY-NULM to empower artisans, weavers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:38 IST
Flipkart partners with govt's DAY-NULM to empower artisans, weavers
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to empower skilled but underserved sections of society by inducting them into e-commerce.

"Under the memorandum of understanding exchanged between Flipkart and the ministry today (Monday), Flipkart will collaborate with state missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth program in 22 states in India to begin with," the company said in a statement.

Flipkart and the state missions will work with self-help groups, including local artisans, weavers and crafts producers, and producers of raw and organic food items to provide them market access, training and support, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from record levels as traders book profits

Wall Street slipped on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a stock market rally this month.White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on M...

Report: Browns want to interview Ravens OC Roman

The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy, ESPNs Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after one season 6-1...

UPDATE 1-Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of planned military support for the besieged government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, potentially bringing more foreign influence into the compl...

Jets' Gase dodges ringing endorsement of Bell

Adam Gase offered few glowing words on LeVeon Bells first season with the New York Jets. Gase and Bell were reportedly engaged in a feud over his limited use for much of the 2019 season, the first in New York for Gase as head coach and Bell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019