Flipkart partners with govt's DAY-NULM to empower artisans, weavers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to empower skilled but underserved sections of society by inducting them into e-commerce.

"Under the memorandum of understanding exchanged between Flipkart and the ministry today (Monday), Flipkart will collaborate with state missions under the DAY-NULM to establish the Flipkart Samarth program in 22 states in India to begin with," the company said in a statement.

Flipkart and the state missions will work with self-help groups, including local artisans, weavers and crafts producers, and producers of raw and organic food items to provide them market access, training and support, it added.

