Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai may have at least two operational metro lines in 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:31 IST
Mumbai may have at least two operational metro lines in 2020
Representative Image. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

If things work as planned, Mumbai will have at least two operational metro lines in 2020 connecting the western suburbs of the city. The two corridors, Metro Line-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro Line-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East) are proposed to be commissioned simultaneously in 2020, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a statement.

MMRDA has not yet received possession of land for a car depot for Metro Line-7 as the land parcel is currently with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). MMRDA had proposed to give AAI another land in Gorai in lieu of their land. However, currently, this land has got a stay by the Bombay High Court as it had been earmarked for a law university.

Meanwhile, MMRDA has also claimed that corridors, Line-2B (DN Nagar-Mandale), Line-4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and Line-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), will be operational by 2021. The Supreme Court has restrained MMRDA from chopping trees for construction of the Metro Line-4 and asked to maintain status quo on felling of trees for the project. It had also sought replies from the MMRDA and the state.

The ambitious Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 corridor, being implemented by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), has been facing several roadblocks and also missed its deadlines, which is now expected to be commissioned in 2021. After the change of dispensation in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a stay on the construction of a metro car-shed for Metro Line-3 in Aarey colony, touted as the city's green lungs.

Protests by locals, NGOs and the chief minister's son who is now a Cabinet minister, Aditya Thackeray, led to Uddhav Thackeray making this announcement soon after taking charge. "Once completed, these five lines -- 2A, 7, 2B, 4 and 6 -- with an aggregate worth of Rs 44,869 crore are expected to serve more than 50 lakh commuters at around 98 stations across the city," the MMRDA said.

These lines are expected to make a considerable commuter shift by 35 per cent, thus easing the gruelling grind that the suburban rail network is, it said. "We are overcoming the biggest challenge one might face, which was to do these development projects without having to completely stop the vehicular traffic even for 10 minutes. It will be an accomplishment to showcase to the entire world. Mumbaikars have shown great patience. Now, it is time to reap rewards," MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev said.

Apart from these, Mumbai will also witness works on projects like Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor having an aggregate cost of Rs 31,430 crore. The ambitious Rs 17,843-crore MTHL project will be connecting Sewri with Nhava Sheva and help solve the traffic congestion in the island city by improving connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

"Besides these, there are several other bridges and connectors which will be beneficial to Mumbaikars. There are two flyovers, with an estimated cost of around Rs 163 crore and a road coming up to clear the BKC junction, among others proposed," MMRDA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most entic...

4 medium intensity earthquakes hit J-K

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 1042 p...

UPDATE 3-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States milit...

UPDATE 2-Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 mln for improper sharing of user data

Brazils Ministry of Justice said on Monday it fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million reais 1.6 million for improperly sharing user data. The ministrys department of consumer protection said it had found that data from 443,000 Facebo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019