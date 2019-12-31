Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 02:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 02:51 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains

Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq posted their biggest one-day percentage declines in about four weeks. Monday brought minor updates on the U.S.-China trade agreement. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the pact was likely to be signed in the next week but that confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

A South China Morning Post report said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington later this week to sign the deal. The news provided little impetus for U.S. stocks to extend their steep climb, analysts said. Going into Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 had notched record high closes in nine of the past 11 sessions.

"Many traders and portfolio managers have reached their targets and don't want to jeopardize their performance," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "So it's not unusual to see some profit-taking as we get to the close of the year." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 183.12 points, or 0.64%, to 28,462.14, the S&P 500 lost 18.73 points, or 0.58%, to 3,221.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.62 points, or 0.67%, to 8,945.99.

Communications services stocks fell 1%, the biggest percentage decline among the S&P 500's sectors. Technology stocks dropped 0.6% and weighed most heavily on the benchmark index. Technology, up 47.5% year-to-date, and communication services, up 30.6%, have led in percentage gains on the S&P 500 this year. It is "not uncommon for the leading sectors to pull back first when people start to sell because if it is an outperformer, then it warrants a lot more downside risk," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

On Tuesday, stocks will trade on Wall Street for a full session prior to Wednesday's New Year's Day break. In a bright spot among U.S. stocks, Nio Inc shares surged 53.7% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker and Tesla rival beat quarterly revenue estimates on higher demand.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.52-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 29 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.12 billion shares, below the 6.89 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Washington says Baghdad failed to 'protect' Americans

Washington has accused the Iraqi authorities of having failed to protect US interests, the day after deadly American airstrikes against a pro-Iran group sparked anger. At least 25 fighters were killed in Sunday nights attacks, which were in...

JDU, BJP relationship is well tested and more than two decades old: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Monday that except for the few years the relationship between BJP and JDU is well tested and more than two-decades-old. Except for the few years, the relationship of mutual trust between...

Russia, Ukraine sign deal for gas transit to Europe

Russia and Ukraine have signed a five-year agreement safeguarding Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine, Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom said in a statement on Tuesday.The deal was sealed before the current agreement expires on Dec...

Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan -report

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, Frances Les Echos newspaper reported.The newspaper cited its own unnamed source and a report in Leb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019