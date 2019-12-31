Left Menu
Local kirana stores get their own e-store - NeoMart

A brand-new digital platform is abuzz with an overwhelming response from street vendors and local small shopkeepers.

  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 12:23 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 12:23 IST
Ashwini Kharbanda, Founder, NeoMart. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Dec 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): A brand-new digital platform is abuzz with an overwhelming response from street vendors and local small shopkeepers. Now merchants in mohallas and colonies can get their own e-store on the mobile phone screens. Even a kiosk vendor can avail all benefits to stay connected with existing customers and add new clientele without burning a hole in his pocket.

NeoMart is an e-retail platform that allows local vendors and retailers an opportunity to digitize their business hassle-free. India with a retail market of over 700 billion dollars comprising food, grocery, clothing, etc, has only 10 per cent of the market being modern trade while the rest 90 per cent of traders are usually small retailers and vendors who cannot afford or do not have the technical know-how to have e-platforms. Developed by Gurugram based Phantom Codes and launched in November 2017, NeoMart is a one-stop-shop for the entire trade market that helps them achieve sales even during the least footfall of consumers.

NeoMart lets local vendors and retailers connect with their consumers digitally allowing them to choose their own geographical and product parameters. NeoMart is founded by Ashwini Kharbanda, is an alumnus of Delhi University, Western International University, and IIM Kozhikode and worked as one of the top brass in these 20 years for top retailers like Bharti Wal-Mart, OMG India, Villa Market Thailand, The Corner's Bookstore company to name a few. "Odd and long working hours and then waiting in long queues to buy daily supplies can be further tiring and inconvenient for the people making them vary of visiting local kirana stores. At the same time, a small shop in a lane or mohalla can define its catchment area and scale up the business by increasing the delivery radius of its services and does not have to be satisfied with the limited number of customers. The application helps vendors and retailers to display the availability of the products, their selling price and generates e-bill without any POS or software. Cashback schemes and other incentive programs are regularly updated for vendors making it lucrative and attractive for them. Consumers can connect with the local retailers via NeoMart where they can order groceries, stationery, medicines, etc. NeoMart only charges a minimum affordable subscription that comes in quarterly/half-yearly/yearly plans with price bands of 897/1794/3574 respectively", said Ashwini Kharbanda, Founder, NeoMart.

"Technology usually frightens people but this application allows consumers to connect with their known vendors via digital medium with complete verification. Initially, we started from the Gurugram region and soon will be entering Delhi followed by other cities becoming a pan India player", added Kharbanda. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

