Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumption slump just a phase; neighbourhood shops hit hard: Mariwala

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:59 IST
Consumption slump just a phase; neighbourhood shops hit hard: Mariwala

The neighbourhood shopkeeper has been hurt more than modern retail chains in consumption slump, and the industry will have to evolve innovative solutions to come out of it, Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala has said. He termed the slowdown in consumption -- a major factor blamed for pulling down GDP growth to a six-year low -- as a "phase".

The economic growth slowdown is a "reality" but all should keep a forward-looking approach to come out of it, he told PTI. "While modern retail is showing better numbers, it is at the cost of general trade. It is just that one channel is compensating for the other channel. However, an overall low pick-up is a reality which is what FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies have been progressively experiencing," Mariwala said.

There is a need for the government to unleash both short-term and long-term reforms to reverse the slowdown, he said adding that there is no quick fix or set formula to fight the same. Listing out potential measures that can be taken, he pitched for making companies with less than Rs 1 crore revenues pay GST on a quarterly basis rather than monthly, reduction in the GST slab rates, adoption of direct tax code, bringing down land costs, reduction in real interest rate and upskilling incentives for auto workers to work on electric vehicles.

To push up the consumption demand, Mariwala said the government needs to take steps to increase liquidity in the market and boost sentiments. He said businesses need to be innovative and take an opportunistic view of things by making fundamental improvements in their models.

Companies need to look internally to counter cyclical "problems", he said adding that some companies have thrived in the worst-performing sectors by doing something impactful for the customers. "Businesses should not get swayed by the Indian economy not growing at higher growth rates. They should do something so that they stand out and they are certain to reap the rewards that come with making that effort," he said.

Mariwala said inclusion of research and development spends as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) mandate will act as a nudge to companies to look at innovation, and also give rise to public-private partnerships. He also said there is a need for changes in the education system, which depends excessively on rote. "With too much emphasis on standardised test results and benchmarking, the education system can stifle children's natural creative ability making it difficult for them to be innovators later in life," he said.

Offbeat approaches and methodologies that stir curiosity and instil fearlessness among the children is also needed, Mariwala said. In India, many sectors like agriculture are ripe for innovation, which requires attention on productivity, processing and supply chains, he said.

Mariwala said that having benefitted from innovations as an entrepreneur, he has started the non-profit Marico Innovation Foundation. "We believe that innovation can spur creation and sustenance of successful and enduring Indian brands. That will enable India to reposition itself as a global economic superpower," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

NBFCs hope to come out of deep, dark tunnel in 2020

The crippled non-banking financial companies are hoping for better days in the New Year as they expect liquidity condition to improve on the back of various measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank. Asset quality pressures,...

Sensex tumbles by 304 points on last day of 2019, Reliance falls by 1.83 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as lacklustre trading amid mixed global cues pushed investors towards profit booking on the last trading day of calendar year 2019. The BSE SP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.7 per cent lo...

Possible dementia vaccine in the offing dementia

Scientists have successfully tested a preventive vaccine for dementia in animals, paving the way for clinical trials of the experimental treatment. The study, published in the journal Alzheimers Research Therapy, aims to develop effective ...

Delhi: Poster war between BJP, AAP begin unauthorised colonies issue

A poster war between Aam Aadmi Party AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP over the issue of unauthorised colonies in Delhi has commenced ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital slated to be held next year. With the BJP claimin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019