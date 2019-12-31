Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has identified infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore spread across 23 ministries, 18 states and union territories with another Rs 3 lakh crore of projects likely to come from the states.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:24 IST
Government has identified Rs 102 lakh crore infrastructure projects: Sitharaman
Nirmala Sithraman addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government has identified infrastructure projects worth Rs 102 lakh crore spread across 23 ministries, 18 states and union territories with another Rs 3 lakh crore of projects likely to come from the states. "In line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech to make infrastructure investment worth Rs 100 lakh crore for the next five years, a task force was formed to identify projects. Today, the task force has identified Rs 102 lakh crore worth of projects after conducting 70 stakeholder consultations in a short period of four months," Sitharaman said in a press conference here.

"In addition, Rs 3 lakh crore projects by states are likely to be added to the pipeline. So, in all, we will have a Rs 105 lakh crore total projects for the 100 lakh crore commitment we have made," she said. The Finance Minister also announced that India's first National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) comprising the Centre, states and the private sector for detailed planning on infrastructure projects will be launched.

"We intend to launch the National Infrastructure Pipeline Coordination Mechanism comprising the Centre, states and private sector for detailed planning, information dissemination and monitoring implementation of the NIP framework," she said. The minister said that the Centre and states will have an equal share of 39 per cent in the NIP while 22 per cent will be the share of the private sector.

"In NIP, the share of Centre is 39 per cent, 39 per cent will be the share of state and 22 per cent share of the private sector. We expect the private sector share to increase to at least 30 per cent by 2025. This is the first time that NIP has been formed which makes the job of monitoring, linking with the developers fairly well structured and easier," she said. Sitharaman said that a total of 51 lakh crores that is about 5-6 per cent of the GDP has been spent on infrastructure in the last six years by Centre and states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How Trump's impeachment trial would differ from a criminal one

U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 19 became the third U.S. president to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Republican-controlled Se...

NBFCs hope to come out of deep, dark tunnel in 2020

The crippled non-banking financial companies are hoping for better days in the New Year as they expect liquidity condition to improve on the back of various measures announced by the government and the Reserve Bank. Asset quality pressures,...

Sensex tumbles by 304 points on last day of 2019, Reliance falls by 1.83 pc

Equity benchmark indices closed in the red on Tuesday as lacklustre trading amid mixed global cues pushed investors towards profit booking on the last trading day of calendar year 2019. The BSE SP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.7 per cent lo...

Possible dementia vaccine in the offing dementia

Scientists have successfully tested a preventive vaccine for dementia in animals, paving the way for clinical trials of the experimental treatment. The study, published in the journal Alzheimers Research Therapy, aims to develop effective ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019