NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi retires, Ratish Kumar gets additional charge

State-owned hydropower giant NHPC on Tuesday said its Director (Projects) Ratish Kumar has been given additional charge of the company's chairman and managing director. The appointment was made as its CMD Balraj Joshi has retired on Tuesday.

The power ministry has entrusted the additional charge of the post of NHPC's CMD to Kumar with effect from January 1 till March 31, or till the date of appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever event occurs first, NHPC in a regulatory filing. "Balraj Joshi ceased to be chairman and managing director of the company with effect from afternoon of December 21, 2019, upon attaining the age of superannuation," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.