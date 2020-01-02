Refined soya oil futures down on subdued demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 5 to Rs 938.6 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in January declined by Rs 5, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 938.6 per 10 kg in 34,080 lots.

The refined soya oil contracts for February dropped by Rs 4.6, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 936.4 per 10 kg in 55,610 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced prices.

