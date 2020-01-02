TiECon Mumbai 2020; the Decade of start-ups - Kickstarting the future

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai is scheduled to be held on 28th - 29th January 2020 at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai with a vibrant theme "The Decade of start-ups - Kickstarting the Future". TiECon Mumbai 2020 will focus on how start-ups are going to drive the future by changing how we use and consume goods and services, interact with technology and deploy them to solve pressing problems.

The innovation-driven by start-ups may make many current businesses redundant and create opportunities for new ones. TiECon Mumbai 2020 will spotlight all of this and more. In the last decade, start-ups have emerged as a force to be reckoned with. They have proven their worth to the economy of the country and to the world. But this is just the beginning, as start-ups and entrepreneurs are now focusing on more industries with the use of upcoming technologies such as artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

TiECon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial Leadership Conclave that takes place once a year in Mumbai. TiECon has been an integral part of TiE's efforts to bring the industry leaders and start-ups together for thought leadership, inspiration, experiences, and stories, mentoring and potential path-breaking innovative disruptions. In addition, a myriad-networking opportunity created at this event makes it a hotbed of ideators, potential leaders and influencers.

"TiECon 2020 is designed to contemplate the future of ideas that entrepreneurs and the leaders needed to embrace to navigate through remarkable breakthroughs and journeys paving the way for the next decade of the start-up world", said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai. Key Highlights of TiECon Mumbai

* Two-day Leadership Conclave with multiple sessions & parallel workshops. * Melting pot of entrepreneurial ecosystem - 2000 plus entrepreneur, professionals, corporates, industry leaders, regulators, government bodies & related department

* 500 plus growth start-ups participating: 100 plus curated pitches to investors (TiE Angles Mumbai) & corporates. * 250 plus angel investors, 50 plus institutional investors: growth hack clinics, advisory clinics on fundraising for growing start-ups (Series B, C++)

* 300 plus charter members, analyst, media, industry commentators * Formats: keynote sessions, workshops, pitch sessions, mentor & investor roundtables, start-up expo, etc.

* Peer to peer thought leadership * Master class on future technologies

* Exclusive one on one's with policymakers, minister, principal secretaries, govt. agencies. etc. * Special interest group discussion forums (Through the Two-day)

125 plus globally recognized Speakers from various parts of the globe are expected to be a part of the conference this year. In addition, 350 plus global charter members, 500 plus investors, 750 plus CXO's, 750 plus high potential start-ups, 12 country delegations and world media, top analysts & press promises to make TiEcon Mumbai 2020 a well-attended signature event in its fraternity.

The TiECon Mumbai held in past have seen speakers like Ratan Tata, Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra Government), N Chandrasekaran, (Chairman Tata Sons), Narayana Murthy (Founder, Infosys), Salman Khan (Actor), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Investor), Katrina Kaif (Actor), Sanjay Nayar (KKR), Uday Kotak, Travis Kalanick (Uber), Jitendra Gupta (PayU), Bhavin Turakhia (Directi), Jyoti Bansal (AppDynamics), Brad Feld (Foundry Group), Sanjay Mehrotra (Sandisk), Deep Nishar (Softbank), as keynote speakers. Other speakers at the TiE conference include Jack Welch, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Elon Musk, Deepak Chopra, Thomas Friedman, Ted Turner, and Nobel prize winners Dr Amartya Sen, Kailash Satyarthi and Dr Myron Scholes to name a few.

