  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-01-2020 15:56 IST
  Created: 02-01-2020 15:56 IST
Urdu poetry sarees to body positivity - the Passions and Interests that Lit Instagram This Year

Presenting the ‘A-to-Z of Instagram in India’, a cultural zeitgeist report

New Delhi, Delhi, India

You may be on Instagram every day, but do you really know what’s getting the community’s heart beating?

To showcase the diverse range of passions on the platform and encourage Indians to explore these unique interests, Instagram has unearthed the ‘A-to-Z of Instagram in India’ - a cultural zeitgeist report revealing India’s funny and fascinating hobbies and passions, and the interests that get the nation double tapping. This was unveiled by Bollywood heartthrob, Tiger Shroff, who’s a trendsetter himself, with his dance and fitness moves. He revealed this in a conversation with Nikunj Lotia aka Beyounick, a popular Mumbai based creator with 900k followers on his Instagram, on IG Live.

Tiger shared his excitement while unveiling the unique report saying, “What’s on the ‘gram always keeps me excited! From my movie trailers, songs, to behind-the-scenes content, I put a part of myself out there for my fans and friends and I love engaging with them. I’m looking forward to knowing this new A-to-Z Instagram lingo, so I can know more about the community and embrace some of it myself too!”

Presenting trending interests and emerging passions:

• A-E: Artists of Instagram, Body positivity, Comedy, Dance, Enjoy the little things • F-J: Festivals on Instagram, Green (sustainability), Handmade (DIY), Indian Weddings, Jewelry

• K-O: Keep Going, Love, Mental health, New Year resolutions, OOTD • P-T: Photography, Quote of the day, Repost, Saree-grammers, Tutorials

• U-Z: Urdu poetry, Vibes, Writers of Instagram, XOXO, Yummy, Zumba

Manish Chopra, Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, commented saying, “Instagram defines culture today. The way people express themselves on the platform, really showcases the things India is passionate about. The A-to-Z trends showcase the diversity of passions, uniqueness of interests and global and local trends. We aim to continue working with the ecosystem, to foster a safe and inclusive community where people can express themselves, feel closer to anyone they care about and turn a passion into a living.”

Highlights from the report: • Local trends that stood out - Festivals of Instagram, Indian weddings, Jewelry, Saree-grammers, Urdu poetry

• Global trends visible in India too - Handmade (DIY), New Year resolutions, OOTD, Tutorials, Quote of the day, XOXO • Emerging passions - Comedy, Dogs of Instagram (Pets), Photography, Yummy (food), Zumba (fitness)

• Trending interests - Body positivity, Enjoy the little things, Mental health, Green (sustainability), Keep going (Kindness & motivation)

The ‘A-to-Z of Instagram in India’ report captures trends based on an internal analysis that accounts for trends that have seen significant growth in engagement over a 90 day period (Sept-Nov 2019), and uniqueness of passions that are culturally relevant. To see the trends being discussed, view Tiger Shroff’s IG Live video.

The report is a reflection of the expression and safety tools and programs launched this year that have shaped such trends. These include the Music sticker & Lyrics, the Create Don’t Hate sticker, the new Create Mode, the Restrict feature to prevent unwanted interactions, and programs such as ‘Born on Instagram’ to discover, showcase and grow creators from big and small cities. PWR

