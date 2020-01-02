Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys integrates its helpline numbers into a single number -- 139

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:20 IST
Rlys integrates its helpline numbers into a single number -- 139

The Indian Railways has integrated its helpline numbers into a single number -- 139 -- for quick grievance redressal and enquiries by passengers during their train journeys, a statement said Thursday. The new helpline number 139 will take over all existing helpline numbers (except 182) and it will be easy for passengers to remember this number to connect with railways for all their needs during train travel, it said.

However, the helpline number 182 will be in use for railway security. The helpline 139 will be available in 12 languages and will be based on the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). A call can be made on this number from any mobile phone and not just smart phones, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.

For security and medical assistance, passengers will have to press 1 which will immediately connect the callers to call centre executives; for enquiries, passengers will need to press 2 which will connect to a sub-menu depending on the requirements. While passengers can press 3 for catering complaints, 4 will have to be pressed for general complaints.

For vigilance-related complaints, the digit 5 will have to be pressed; for queries during accidents, passengers will need to press 6; for status of complaints, passengers should press 9 and then press * to talk to a call centre executive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect hou...

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard sell the Modi governments housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri JJ clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved ...

GCC secretary general Zayani to become Bahrain's foreign minister - BNA

Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdoms next foreign minister, state news agency BNA reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.Zayani replaces Khalid b...

Services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line section affected due to signalling issue: DMRC

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Pink Line were affected on Thursday evening due to signalling issue, officials said. The Pink Line spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.A senior DMRC official said, There was a delay in services bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020