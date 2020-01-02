Left Menu
Heller Industries Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Unmatched Customer Value Through Its Reflow Soldering Technology

 Based on its recent analysis of the global surface mount technology (SMT) reflow soldering equipment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Heller Industries, Inc. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Leveraging a customer-centric mindset, a highly skilled engineering department, and comprehensive R&D, Heller provides high-performance SMT products that meet customer demand for advanced solutions and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). Its portfolio of lead-free-certified Mark Series SMT reflow ovens comprises best-of-breed solutions that help customers achieve a 40 to 50% reduction in nitrogen consumption, minimized maintenance needs, and a 40% increase in energy savings.

"To enhance customer experience, Heller designed its Mark 7 (MK7) Series to feature uniform gas management and a large-sized blower that guarantees better airflow for heavy or difficult boards and carriers. It also developed ovens with novel catalysts that optimize and improve operational efficiency and lower flux maintenance and nitrogen consumption," said Aravind Seshagiri. "In addition to Heller's standard features such as pure forced convection heating and lead-free processing, the MK7 is stacked with new features such as a dynamic three-tiered process and capability control (CPK) system, and automatic record-keeping and recall."

Heller has demonstrated agility in responding to customer demand for Industry 4.0 technologies with its Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL)- and Conformité Européene (CE)-compliant reflow ovens that operate with the next-generation Windows operating system. Moreover, the company engineered Industry 4.0 communication-enabling features such as the SEMI Equipment Communications Standard and Generic Equipment Model standards-based interface to enhance its customers' performance. These purpose-designed features aid real-time asset monitoring for efficient process control and end-to-end product traceability. The company also takes predictive analytics to the next level by collaborating with brands such as Panasonic to help customers harness Big Data and implement corrective strategies.

Heller maintains a product and technology strategy tailored toward enhancing customer value and lowering equipment costs. For instance, in 2018, when the US government levied a 25% import tax on goods manufactured in China, Heller shifted its manufacturing base and supply chain from China to Korea. Similar to its China-based factory, the Korean facility can produce any reflow oven, giving Heller a competitive advantage without a price increase. Apart from supplying the equipment at a lower cost, Heller's strategic supply chain enables it to deliver products on time, which is a critical success factor in the industry.

"Heller has strategically established a local presence in countries across the world, with a committed and trusted distributor network in the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Africa. This not only strengthens the company's brand visibility but also provides convenient support to its current and future clients," noted Aravind Seshagiri. "Heller's wide reach, partnerships, and strategically linked supply chain position it as a market leader in delivering the best products on time, thereby boosting its brand equity."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Heller Industries, Inc.
Heller Industries is the global leader in convection reflow soldering ovens and semiconductor curing systems for unique and custom applications.

