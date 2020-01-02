Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar recovers from six-month low after year-end selloff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:41 IST
FOREX-Dollar recovers from six-month low after year-end selloff
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar recovered from a six-month low to add 0.44% on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020, ending a four-day losing streak and a downbeat December that had left the index virtually flat at the end of 2019. Trading is likely to remain thin until Tuesday when most European countries open after Monday's Epiphany holiday but market players will be relieved that the dollar navigated the holiday period without experiencing the money market squeezes many had feared.

The dollar index slumped 0.4% on New Year Eve as large banks took only a small portion of the $150 billion offered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight repo operation and borrowing costs fell to the lowest level since March 2018. While worries remain that there could be a repeat of last January's so-called flash crash, when massive stop-loss selling swept through holiday-thinned currency markets driving the Japanese yen up dramatically against the Australian and U.S. dollars, analysts said the Fed's liquidity injections had reduced the risk.

"The liquidity squeeze didn't materialize so that's contributing to stability in broader financial markets," said Lee Hardman, senior FX strategist at MUFG. "But the dollar store has been turning negative in recent months, partly because of action taken by the Fed to ease dollar liquidity," Hardman said, referring to the U.S. central bank's balance sheet expansion relaunched in October.

Having ended December almost 2% lower against a basket of currencies, the dollar index inched up to 96.805 while against the euro it was at $1.117, knocking the single currency from its highest level since early August of $1.125. The dollar index ended the year virtually flat, after a fall in December erased the greenback's outperformance for most of 2019. December's drop was primarily attributable to lower demand for the dollar as a safe-haven asset as trade tensions with China eased and global growth prospects picked up.

Investors are now waiting for the U.S. ISM manufacturing survey due on Friday. Across much of Asia and Europe, final purchasing managers indexes painted a slightly brighter picture, with French, German and eurozone readings a touch better than advance PMIs. But they also confirmed an 11th straight month of contracting eurozone activity. The euro slipped 0.33%, having strengthened 1.8% against the dollar last month. However, eurozone bond yields extended their rise and inflation expectations rose to the highest since July.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of a trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House. Markets are awaiting further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas deeds to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here. It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Manageme...

States passing anti-CAA resolutions are misleading people:

States passing resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are misleading people, as citizenship falls under the Centres purview, BJP working president J P Nadda said here on Thursday. The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a reso...

Lucknow court grants bail to four arrested by UP police after probe into anti-CAA violence

A court here on Thursday granted bail to four people, including two students of Nadwa college, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence during protests against the polices crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi. Add...

Shalimar Paints appoints Ashok Gupta as MD

Paint manufacturer Shalimar Paints on Thursday announced appointment of Ashok Gupta as its Managing Director. In his new role, Gupta will oversee operations of the brand, expand market outreach and bolster internal operations to further adv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020