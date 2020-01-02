Fog disrupts operations at Indore airport; 8 flights delayed

Flight operations at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport were affected due to fog on Thursday with eight flights getting delayed, an official said. Four flights from Bangaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Goa were not given the green signal to land as the visibility shrunk to100 metres due to fog, airport director Arima Sanyal said.

These flights landed after visibility improved after some time, she added. Besides, Sanyal said, a KolkataIndore flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the fog after it hovered in the skies for 38 minutes. After a while, it flew back to Indore as the visibility improved, she said.

Two Indore-Delhi flights and one Indore- Mumbai flight departed late, the director added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

