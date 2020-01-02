Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off 2020 at record levels on China stimulus, trade hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:07 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off 2020 at record levels on China stimulus, trade hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stocks extended their rally into the new year, with all three major indexes hitting record highs on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its economy added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving global outlook.

China's central bank said on Wednesday it would cut the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, the eighth such cut since early 2018, injecting fresh stimulus into the economy, while also boosting global markets. The benchmark S&P 500 has hit intraday record high in 11 of 14 sessions. It ended higher on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed on Jan. 15. Trump also said he would later travel to Beijing to begin talks on the next phase.

"In general, there isn't a lot of negativity among investors," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, New Vernon, New Jersey. U.S. presidential elections will take center stage as the year progresses but, for now, there is no major reason for investors to sell stocks, Meckler said.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 169.27 points, or 0.59%, at 28,707.71, the S&P 500 was up 11.28 points, or 0.35%, at 3,242.06. The Nasdaq Composite was up 61.70 points, or 0.69%, at 9,034.31. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed 2019 with their biggest annual percentage gains since 2013, while the Dow notched its biggest yearly percentage gain since 2017.

Latest data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the number of Americans filing claims for jobless benefits edged lower last week, a positive signal for the U.S. labor market amid recent signs that new claims may be trending slightly higher. The tech sector was the biggest gainer among the 11 major S&P sectors, with Apple Inc and Microsoft Inc providing the biggest boost.

Traditionally defensive groups such as utilities, real estate and consumer staples fell between 0.5% and 1%. Among individual decliners, Hanesbrands Inc slipped 1.4% after a report that Wells Fargo has downgraded the apparel maker's shares to "underweight".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and eight new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Happy New Year for Sanders, Trump in fundraising hauls

Bernie Sanders raised more than 34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump drew 46 million on the heels of his impeachment, th...

'I did it alone', Ghosn says of Japan escape

Carlos Ghosn claimed on Thursday he organised his dramatic escape from bail-in Japan alone as the disgraced auto tycoon enjoyed his first days of freedom in Beirut despite an Interpol arrest notice. The exact circumstances of the former Ren...

5 witnesses testify against Saeed, his close aide in terror financing case

Five witnesses testified against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aide Zafar Iqbal on Thursday for their involvement in terror financing before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. The anti-terrorism court Lahore in...

Satyendra Jain lays foundation stone of building to expand forensic science lab

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday laid the foundation stone of an annexe building in the premise of Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory. Jain said the government was committed to creating world-class technological facilities wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020