FTSE 100 drops as Middle East tensions dent risk appetite
London's main index fell on Friday as a U.S. air strike in Iraq stoked geopolitical tensions and drove investors away from risky assets, though oil stocks gained from a surge in crude prices.
The FTSE 100, which began the decade with solid gains, followed global peers into the red and was 0.4% lower after the air strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. The FTSE 250 shed 0.3% by 0803 GMT. However, Shell and BP advanced as oil prices shot up more than 3% on fears of a supply disruption.
Next, the first major UK-listed retailer to update on performance over Christmas added 1% after better-than-expected sales through the Christmas trading period helped it nudge its annual profit forecast higher. Peers Marks & Spencer and ASOS also rose 1% each.
