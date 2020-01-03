Turkish operator says Ghosn used its jets illegally in escape from Japan

Turkish private aircraft operator MNG Jet said on Friday that its planes were used illegally in the escape from Japan of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, adding it had filed a criminal complaint.

In a statement, the jet operator said one of its employees admitted having falsified the records to exclude Ghosn's name from official documentation without the knowledge of the company.

