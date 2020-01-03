APM Terminals Mumbai handled more than two million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of container cargo in 2019, according to a company statement. The company said it is for the second year in a row that it has achieved this milestone. It claimed that it is the only Indian container terminal to have achieved this record in one year.

"This is for the second time that the terminal, commissioned in 2006, has managed the feat; consecutively handling more than two million TEUs in a year over the past two years," the statement said.

* * * HG Infra Engineering receives financial closure from NHAI for Rs 580 cr highway project

HG Infra Engineering Ltd on Friday said that its arm has received financial closure for a highway project worth Rs 580 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India. "H G Rewari Ateli Highway Pvt Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of H G Infra Engineering Ltd (HGIEL) has received the financial closure letter dated January 2, 2020, from the National Highways Authority of India," the company said in a BSE filing.

The project work includes upgradation of the four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section from 11.78 km at Rewari to 43.445 km near Ateli Mandi. The construction period for the project is two years, while the operation period is 15 years.

