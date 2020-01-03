Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:49 IST
Business briefs

APM Terminals Mumbai handled more than two million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of container cargo in 2019, according to a company statement. The company said it is for the second year in a row that it has achieved this milestone. It claimed that it is the only Indian container terminal to have achieved this record in one year.

"This is for the second time that the terminal, commissioned in 2006, has managed the feat; consecutively handling more than two million TEUs in a year over the past two years," the statement said.

* * * HG Infra Engineering receives financial closure from NHAI for Rs 580 cr highway project

HG Infra Engineering Ltd on Friday said that its arm has received financial closure for a highway project worth Rs 580 crore in Haryana from the National Highways Authority of India. "H G Rewari Ateli Highway Pvt Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of H G Infra Engineering Ltd (HGIEL) has received the financial closure letter dated January 2, 2020, from the National Highways Authority of India," the company said in a BSE filing.

The project work includes upgradation of the four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section from 11.78 km at Rewari to 43.445 km near Ateli Mandi. The construction period for the project is two years, while the operation period is 15 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Paulo Goncalves set for his first Dakar in Hero colours

Former World Rally Champion Paulo Goncalves will be representing Hero MotoSports Team Rally for the first time in the Dakar Rally starting here on Sunday. This is the fourth consecutive appearance for Hero MotoSports Team Rally at the world...

3.4-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

The second earthquake in less than 15 hours shook Himachal Pradeshs Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. The earthquake of 3.4 magnitude struck at 10.46 am, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.The epicenter of the quak...

Cat vs. chants: Friendly feline tests Buddhist monk's patience

A Thai temple cats bid for affection during five-hour-long New Year prayers was enough to test the patience of a Buddhist monk as he tried to maintain his chanting concentration.Video of the saffron-robed monk gently trying to push away the...

Telangana Govt signs MoU with Mahindra Ecole Centrale in AI field

Government of Telangana and Mahindra Ecole Centrale MEC College of Engineering, Hyderabad, signed an MoU in the area of Artificial intelligence AI on the 2nd of January 2020.As per the MoU, Mahindra Ecole Centrale will provide skill develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020