US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles as U.S. air strike heightens Middle East tensions
U.S. stocks fell about 1% at the open on Friday as investors moved away from riskier assets after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge after Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in the airstrike in Baghdad that was authorized by President Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 315.47 points, or 1.09%, at the open to 28,553.33. The S&P 500 opened lower by 31.49 points, or 0.97%, at 3,226.36, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 115.76 points, or 1.27%, to 8,976.43 at the opening bell.
