Must have done something wrong: Goa minister on tourism

Goa Port Minister Michael Lobo on Friday claimed "we must have done something wrong" for foreign tourists to give the coastal state a miss this year. Lobo, MLA from Calangute, said the state government must take quick steps to revive tourism.

"We must have done something wrong for tourists to stop coming to Goa. They are going to other places. We need to study it and implement new rules so that tourists don't go back with bad memories," he said. He also said electricity issues in the state's tourism belt was yet to be resolved.

State tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar was not available for comment..

