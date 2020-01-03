Kamal Nath inaugurates 'Jal Mahotsav' in MP's Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Friday inaugurated the month-long 'Jal Mahotsav' at Hanuwantiya, an island in the backwaters of Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa district. This is fourth Jal Mahotsav at Hanuwantiya.

Speaking on the occasion, Nath said there is vast scope in tourism and it will be linked to employment. "We have been working on a strategy to transform tourist destinations into attraction centres at national and international levels, and people could get employment at large scale," he said.

Minister for Tourism Surendra Singh Baghel informed that a tourist circuit combining Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandu, Mohankheda and Singaji will be developed. Earlier, MP Tourism Secretary Faiz Ahmad Kidwai said a city of 104 luxury tents has been temporarily constructed for the tourists during this event.

Along with water sports, adventure sports activities will also be conducted at Hanuwantyia Jal Mahotsav, including jet ski, boat rides, water jogging, water parasailing, hot air balloon, archery, island trekking, all terrain vehicle, bird watching, art & handicraft workshop, spa, yoga, he said. Cultural programmes reflecting the diversity of the state would also be presented, he added..

