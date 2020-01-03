Left Menu
3-day capacity building programme for J-K officers begins in Jammu

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 03-01-2020 21:52 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 21:52 IST
A three-day capacity building programme on general fund rules , e-procurement and government e-market place (GeM) for officers of Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday here. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor K K Sharma, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Additional Secretary V Srinivas and Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta were also present at the launch of the programme.

The programme is organized by DARPG, National Centre for Good Governance and National Institute of Financial Management in collaboration with the Department of Finance, J&K Government and J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPARD), an official spokesman said. In his inaugural address, Singh said the capacity building programme is a part of outreach programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reorganization of J&K.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would soon emerge as a model of transformation for the rest of the country, he said. This is the third major conference being organized in the Union territory within a span of two months, he added.

He said that since every Central law is now applicable to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it is necessary to unlearn the things learnt in the past in order to adopt to the new system. Deliberating upon the significance of the programme, Singh said that transparent public policy and good governance is the fundamental objective of this capacity building programme.

"It will enable the officials of J&K government to face all challenges while dealing with their administrative work," he added. Singh complimented DARPG and J&K government for organising a back-to-back conferences in a span of two months, adding that it shows that the vision of Lieutenant Governor's Administration is remarkable.

The Union Minister announced that a national level Bamboo Workshop cum Exhibition will be organised in Jammu next week. Similarly, after Republic Day, a Pension Adalat would be held in Jammu, the first time away from the national capital. Singh further said that a Central Administrative Tribunal bench will be established in J&K and added that proposal for setting up a Law University and a sports stadium on the name of Arun Jaitely is also under consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

