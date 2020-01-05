Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heightened US-Iran tensions may hit tea exports to Tehran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 15:19 IST
Heightened US-Iran tensions may hit tea exports to Tehran

The tea industry has expressed concern over the possibility of exports to Iran taking a hit in the wake of spiralling tensions between the US and the Persian country. Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack on Friday, which ratcheted up acrimony between the arch-enemies and sparked fears of a new war in the Middle East.

"There will be an impact if there is a conflict between the US and Iran. Orthodox tea exports will suffer," Tea Board Chairman P K Bezbaruah told PTI. Iran has emerged as the single largest importer of Indian orthodox tea after the CIS countries.

Till November 2019, exports to Iran stood at 50.43 million kg, while shipments to the CIS block was at 52.80 million kg, Tea Board data showed. "Last year, the orthodox tea exporters switched over to the Iranian market in a big way because of higher value realisation," he said.

Former ITA chairman and MD & CEO of Goodricke Group Atul Asthana said, "If there is a conflict, there will be no exports of tea to Iran". Officials, however, said that if exports to Iran do suffer, then the industry can take a relook at the CIS countries, but at a lower price realisation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Wildfires threaten unique critters on Australian 'Galapagos'

It has been described as Australias Galapagos Islands and has long been a refuge for some of the countrys most endangered creatures. But devastating wildfires over recent days have undone decades of careful conservation work on Kangaroo Isl...

Int'l symposium on marine ecosystems to be held in Kochi from

Eminent marine scientists, oceanographers, fishery researchers and marine biotechnologists from across the globe will take part in the third international symposium on marine ecosystemschallenges and opportunities to be held here from Janua...

1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody

Jackson US, Jan 5 AP One of two prisoners believed to have escaped from one of several Mississippi prisons recently rocked by violence is back in custody, authorities said early Sunday. The Mississippi Department of Corrections tweeted just...

Claims worth Rs 4,800 cr admitted from fixed deposit holders of debt-laden DHFL

The Reserve Bank-appointed administrator of beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Limited DHFL has admitted close to Rs 4,800 crore of claims submitted by fixed deposit holders of the company, a source said. Nearly 55,000 public depositor holde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020