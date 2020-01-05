Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aramco sinks as Gulf bourses rocked by Iran-US tensions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 19:26 IST
Aramco sinks as Gulf bourses rocked by Iran-US tensions

Dubai, Jan 5 (AFP) Saudi Aramco shares hit the lowest level since their market debut on Sunday, as Gulf bourses were hit by a panicky sell-off amid Iranian vows of retaliation over the US killing of a top general. All seven bourses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states closed in the red, on the first trading day since the death of powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani.

All six member states -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates -- are US allies and lie on the opposite side of the narrow Gulf, making them easy targets for the Islamic republic. Some of the GCC members, notably Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, are home to major US military bases while Washington maintains hundreds of troops in Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait's Boursa led the slide, shedding 3.7 per cent as jitters gripped trading in the Gulf state which lies very close to Iran and is home to one of the largest US bases in the Middle East. Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf stock exchange most exposed to global markets, slumped 3.1 per cent while its sister bourse Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange dropped 1.4 per cent.

Trading in the Muslim Gulf nations takes place from Sunday to Thursday and the bourses were closed on Friday when Soleimani was killed by a US airstrike in Baghdad. Saudi Arabia's Tadawul market, the largest in the region and one of the world's top 10, was trading 2.4 per cent down with most shares in the red.

Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest listed firm, shed 1.7 per cent to trade at 34.55 riyals and its capitalisation now stands at USD 1.84 trillion -- well under the USD 2.0 trillion sought by Saudi rulers. Aramco had priced its landmark initial public offering at 32 riyals (USD 8.53) per share and it soared the maximum limit to 35.2 riyals on its December 11 market debut.

The decline in Gulf shares comes despite a surge in oil prices, on which all six GCC nations rely heavily for public revenues. "It's certainly due to fears of a possible US-Iranian conflict breaking out in the Gulf," said Mohammed Zidan, market strategist at Thinkmarket in Dubai.

"I think the decline will continue for some time and especially as long as tensions and the threat of an armed conflict continue," Zidan told AFP. Qatar Exchange dropped 2.1 per cent -- Doha maintains good relations with Iran but at the same time it houses the largest US airbase in the region.

The normally dormant bourse of Bahrain, home to the US Fifth fleet, fell 2.3 pe rcent. The small bourse of Oman dropped by just 0.3 per cent. Muscat maintains strong ties with Iran and the United States and its oil exports do not have to pass through the strategic -- and vulnerable -- Strait of Hormuz. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi police say they tried to resolve argument, deny they tried to evict Shaheen Bagh protestors

Amidst reports that security personnel were trying to evict anti-citizenship law protesters from Shaheen Bagh, police on Sunday clarified that they had gone to the area to resolve an argument which had ensued between a group of protesters a...

5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

Five people were killed and dozens injured early Sunday in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a transportation official said. A tweet from Pennsylvania Turnpike spokesman Carl DeFebo said the crash involved a ...

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

WRAPUP 4-Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit' after attack threat

Iran condemned Donald Trump on Sunday as a terrorist in a suit after the U.S. president threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020