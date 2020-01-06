Left Menu
Vervotech Signs up Kailash Parbat Holidays as Exclusive Client for NEXUS

  PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:11 IST
  06-01-2020
PUNE, India, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervotech is expanding its exclusive clientele by partnering with Kailash Parbat Holidays Pvt. Ltd. to integrate NEXUS' API.

"It is a pleasure to partner with Kailash Parbat Holidays. They will be using NEXUS' API to integrate with the unified inventory and connect to multiple suppliers through a single integration and enhance their search results," stated Sanjay Ghare, CEO & Co-founder at Vervotech.

Kailash Parbat Holidays is a new venture for the brand Kailash Parbat that is a known for its fast-food chain that started in Mumbai in 1952.

"We are excited to diversify out into travel business with the best technology for hotels. NEXUS helped us as they come pre-integrated with a handful of essential suppliers, giving us access to a huge number of properties. This has made our booking process easier and seamless," states Jai Mulchandani, Kailash Parbat 's CEO.

NEXUS comes pre-integrated with all leading hotel content suppliers, including Hotel Beds, Expedia, Agoda, Web Beds, and many more to offer more than 900,000 unique properties across the world, enabling OTAs, a wide choice of hotels for their customer.

About Vervotech

Established in 2018, Vervotech was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, who came in with a collective experience of several decades in the travel technology industry. Vervotech aims at collaborating closely with travel agencies to help solve complex problems by leveraging artificial intelligence, putting data at the core of decision making, and being laser-focused on their clients' business. Vervotech now offers a total of 960,000 unique hotel properties across more than 200 countries to its clients through NEXUS - A Hotel content aggregation API Platform.

Please check out https://www.vervotech.com/nexus/ for more details.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813572/Vervotech_Logo.jpg

