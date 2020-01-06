Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abcam Announces Successful Acquisition of Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business, Enhancing Its Conjugation Capability

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Cambridge
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:31 IST
Abcam Announces Successful Acquisition of Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology Business, Enhancing Its Conjugation Capability

Abcam plc, a global innovator in life science reagents and tools, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of Expedeon's Proteomics and Immunology business, which includes Innova and TGR Biosciences, as of 1st January 2020. Abcam and Expedeon are fully committed to providing continued access to Expedeon's proteomics and immunology products and support so that the life science community can perform their research and development without interruption.

Dr John Baker, SVP Product Portfolio and Innovation, Abcam, commented:

"Our reputation as an innovator in the field of biological reagents, coupled with our dedicated global commercialisation infrastructure, will allow us to make these technologies readily available globally. We have had teams working on conjugation for several years and the combination of this expertise with the Expedeon portfolio and other complementary conjugation technologies, including BrickBio's, provides a very powerful platform to enable us to deliver the precision research tools required to address the majority of life science assays used today and those emerging in the future."

Protein labelling is essential to biological research in proteomics and 84% of researchers are looking for conjugation ready solutions[1]. Proteomics research requires the use of molecular labels that are covalently attached to a protein of interest to facilitate detection or purification of the protein or its binding partners. With conjugation kits for over 50 types of labels for applications across the life science industry, Expedeon technology supports a diverse set of labels, including enzymes, metals, oligos, and fluorescent proteins. Abcam will combine the newly acquired capture and conjugation technologies with its extensive antibody and protein expertise to expand and enhance its portfolio of off-the-shelf and custom reagents and tools.

Notes to Editors

[1] Abcam proprietary data.

About Abcam

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life science organisations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading, antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its extensive portfolio of over 100,000 products.

With ten sites globally, many of Abcam's 1,100 strong team are located in the world's leading life science research hubs, complementing a global network of services and support.

To discover more, please visit www.abcam.com and www.abcamplc.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1061261/Abcam_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts

At Abcam:
Dr Lynne Trowbridge
T: +44 7815 167026
E: lynne.trowbridge@abcam.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

An emotional Tom Hanks accepts Cecille B DeMille award at Golden Globes

Veteran actor Tom Hanks choked up as he accepted the Cecille B DeMille award at the Golden Globes 2020 and dismissed his tears as being part of a cold. I swear to God, Im not nearly this emotional at home, said the versatile actor in his ac...

Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicine

Thailand opened its first full-time clinic specialising in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, as part of a move by the government towards developing a medicinal cannabis industry.This is a pilot clinic, because w...

Celtics G Walker to miss 3rd straight game with illness

The Boston Celtics declared point guard Kemba Walker out for the teams game Monday night at the Washington Wizards because of illness, the team announced Sunday. The three-time All-Star Walker will be forced to miss his third consecutive ga...

China says U.S. military interventionism aggravates Middle East tension

China criticised the United States for aggravating tension in the Middle East through its military interventionism over the standoff between Washington and Tehran and urged all parties to exercise restraint to ensure peace and stability.Bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020