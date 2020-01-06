Left Menu
GPHL s international headquarters settle in Macao first project during the fifth-term government of Macao SAR

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 6, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/--

The beginning of 2020 witnessed key projects promoting the cooperation between Guangdong and Macao. On January 3, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group (Macau) International Development Co., Ltd. (hereunder referred to as "the company") was established in Macao. Ho Lat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, wrote a congratulatory letter for its contribution to the industrial diversification and new momentum, and thus a moderately diversified economic development in Macao.

The company is established by Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL) in cooperation with Guangdong Namyue Group, Guangdong's leading enterprise in Macao and True Point Global Limited, a Macao enterprise. Positioned as a platform for GPHL's international business, it is committed to being a new growth pole with international competitiveness to take a lead in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area while covering the Southeast Asia and Portuguese-speaking countries. It aims to deepen the pharmaceutical cooperation in the Area and promote the moderately diversified economic development of Macao and accelerate the internationalization layout of GPHL.

Li Chuyuan, Chairman of GPHL, said that the shareholding rights structure of the company, while contributing to the integrated development of companies from both Guangdong and Macao, is beneficial to promote local employment and the diversified development of industries in Macao.

According to the planning, the international headquarters of GPHL in Macao will promote the formation of industrial alliance under the guidance of "one country, two systems", "one company, two places" and "one product, two selling markets". "Two systems" help to accelerate the GPHL's going-global strategy with institutional strengths. With its base in Guangzhou, and its international headquarters in Macao, it can better exploit the resource advantages in these "two places". It will also allow GPHL to compete better in both domestic and international markets.

GPHL has developed a '1-2-4-6' strategy for its international headquarters in Macao, which includes one mission, two targets, four aspects and six measures. The mission is to support Macao's moderately diversified economic development by facilitating development and innovation in the local Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) industry. The two targets are to make Macao a world-class international pharmaceutical industrial base, and to play a leading role in expanding the hundred-billion-yuan industrial scale in Macao (and Hengqin) through four aspects, which are branding, technology, culture and experience; six measures will be taken, arranging from product lines, operations, strategies, channels, industrial chains and subjects.

For future development of its international headquarters, GPHL also established Guangzhou Pharmaceutical (Hengqin) Medicine Industrial Park Co., Ltd. in the TCM Science and Technology Industrial Park of Co-operation between Guangdong and Macao (GMTCM Park). Serving as a platform for pharmaceutical R&D and industrialization, it will introduce new projects including R&D, pharmaceutical supply chain, Chinese Medicine extraction, which will help GPHL involve into a world-class enterprise.

Source: Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group (Macau) International Development Co., Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

